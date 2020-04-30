The City of Scottsbluff and TCD were notified by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development there are work-from-home positions available offered by Transcom, a global provider of outsourced contact center services headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. The Scottsbluff area was specifically targeted because of the availability of broadband internet service, which is a requirement through the hiring process. Transcom is hiring immediately for work-at-home permanent and full-time positions. The full-time permanent jobs will be located mainly in rural and smaller communities of Nebraska.

For over 14 years Transcom has provided work-from-home call center opportunities in the U.S. providing customer care, sales, technical support, and collections services.

Transcom offers three schedule shifts with wages starting at $11.00/hour increasing to $13.46/hour after training and the nesting period ends. Benefits are provided to permanent employees.

To apply you must be 18 years or older with a high school diploma or equivalent, able to work from home and not in a public or rented office space and have the required speed with hard-wired internet connection.

To view open positions go to: https://na.transcom.com/en/careers-na?NE.