GERING — Registration is still open for the annual Trees Along the Trail Christmas Tree Decorating Contest at the Legacy of the Plains Museum.

Area nonprofits and service organizations are encouraged to setup a decorated Christmas tree at the museum. To register, simply call or email the museum with your organization’s name, primary contact person, your organization’s phone number, and the date your organization plans to decorate.

Organizations may come in to setup and decorate during museum business hours during setup dates are from 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 until 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. If your organization has a specific date and time planned to decorate or if you would need to decorate when the museum is normally closed, museum officials ask that you please contact the museum to make arrangements.

Trees Along the Trail runs from Dec. 7 until Dec. 21 at 4 p.m. Tickets will be available for $1 each for patrons to vote for their favorite trees. Half of each ticket will benefit the museum and the other half will benefit the organization. Cash prizes will be awarded to first ($100), second ($50), and third place ($25) trees as well as the President’s Choice ($50), courtesy of our sponsor, H & R Block.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum at 308-436-1989 or email us at info@legacyoftheplains.org.