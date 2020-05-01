On Friday, Panhandle health officials confirmed two new cases for COVID-19 in Scotts Bluff County, a female in her 50s and a male in his teens.

The investigation is underway, Panhandle Public Health District officials said in a press release. Close contacts will be quarantined and actively monitored twice daily for fever and respiratory symptoms by public health officials.

The most recent announcement brings the total number of cases in the Panhandle to 49: Scotts Bluff County 31; Kimball County, 10; Cheyenne County, 6, Box Butte County, 1; Morrill County, 1 Thirty-seven people have recovered — four in Cheyenne County; 10 in Kimball County, 1 in Morrill County and 22 in Scotts Bluff County.

For more information on COVID-19, including guidance on self-quarantining and symptoms, visit the PPHD website, www.pphd.org.