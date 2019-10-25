Turning Point Apostolic will host Trunk or Treats in Bayard and Gering.

A Trunk or Treat will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 750 Main Street in Bayard.

A Trunk or Treat will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 130657 Lockwood Road in Gering, 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Candy, popcorn, hot chocolate and coffee will be provided.