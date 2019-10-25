Turning Point Apostolic will host Trunk or Treats in Bayard and Gering.
A Trunk or Treat will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4:30 to 7 p.m. at 750 Main Street in Bayard.
A Trunk or Treat will be held on Thursday, Oct. 31, at 130657 Lockwood Road in Gering, 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Candy, popcorn, hot chocolate and coffee will be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.