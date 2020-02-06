GERING - Jay and Laura Laffoon will be coming to the Gering Civic Center on Feb. 29 for the Ultimate Date Night Wonder of Love Tour

The event is a 90-minute comedic look at this thing called love. Using their unique blend of music, comedy and Biblical truth, the Laffoons reveal six different ways to grow love in your marriage. Couples will walk away with a renewed love for their spouse and practical tools to continue building the love in their relationship, according to a press release.

Cost is $50 per couple and includes dinner and an evening with Jay and Laura Laffoon. The event will run from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Visit CalvaryGering.org/ultimate-date-night to reserve your spot.