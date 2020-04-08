In light of growing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Unicameral Information Office announced April 8 the cancellation of the 2020 Unicameral Youth Legislature. Program director Ami Johnson said the rapidly evolving public health emergency made it impossible to continue with the legislative simulation for high school students, which was scheduled for June 7-10.

“Ensuring the health and safety of our student senators, volunteers and staff was our top priority in making this difficult decision,” Johnson said. “Ultimately, we cannot hold our camp this year in a way that captures its original spirit while protecting everyone’s health and well-being.”

Individuals who already have registered for the 2020 Unicameral Youth Legislature will be contacted by Big Red Summer Academic Camps regarding registration fee refunds.

The decision to cancel affects only the 2020 camp. The Unicameral Youth Legislature will be held as scheduled in June 2021. Questions may be directed to Ami Johnson by email at ajohnson@neg.le.gov or call 402-471-2788.