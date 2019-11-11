SCOTTSBLUFF - United Way of Western Nebraska announces the recent award of a $10,000 Local Needs grant from the Union Pacific Foundation.
The Union Pacific Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life in the community’s they serve and where their employees live and work. The majority of these grants are intended to help nonprofit organizations build their capacity, increase their impact, and operate more effectively.
