The City of Gering would like to inform citizens that the Country Club Road Union Pacific Railroad crossing will be closed on Friday, April 3, from 7:30 a.m. to noon, for maintenance of the track.
The city requests that drivers and pedestrians use caution when traveling in this area and to use alternate routes to access Country Club Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.