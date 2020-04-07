SCOTTSBLUFF — Applications for United Way of Western Nebraska’s COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund are now available on the United Way of Western Nebraska website at unitedwayofwesternebraska.com. Users can click on the COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund Application link at the top of the page. The COVID-19 Community Compassion Fund was created to provide 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations with flexible resources to address the impact of the COVID-19 public health crisis on our community or other publicly declared crisis, including immediate basic needs, gaps in service, and operational challenges. Applications will be accepted from United Way member and non-member 501(c)(3) non-profit agencies. Preference will be given to the provision of direct services related to COVID-19 impact.

An Ad Hoc Advisory Committee has been formed with community leaders from Scotts Bluff County, Box Butte County and Dawes County that will work with United Way to advise on the direction and implementation of support to address the needs in the communities. The committee will administer grants from the fund in phases to help address immediate needs and short-term and longer-term impacts of the outbreak and recovery. Grants will be released on a rolling basis as the situation unfolds, making it possible to move resources as quickly and adapt to evolving community needs. The process overall will be dependent upon available dollars. First National Bank of Omaha provided the lead grant of $10,000 to launch the fund. The first round of applications are due Monday, April 13 by 4 p.m.

Businesses and individuals wishing to make a donation to the fund may do so by visiting unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com/covid, texting UWGIVE to 313131 or by mailing in your donation to:

United Way of Western Nebraska, 1517 Broadway Suite #106, Scottsbluff 69361. All proceeds of the fund will be granted to qualifying 501(c)(3) non-profit partners in addressing the impact of COVID-19 on our community.