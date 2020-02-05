SCOTTSBLUFF - The United Way of Western Nebraska is currently accepting applications from 501(c)(3), non-profit organizations for 2020-21 funding. Applications are available on-line at http://unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com
For more information visit the United Way Office at 1517 Broadway, Suite #106, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, or contact the office via telephone at 308-635-2522.
All completed applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2, for consideration.
