SCOTTSBLUFF - The United Way of Western Nebraska is currently accepting applications from 501(c)(3), non-profit organizations for 2020-21 funding. Applications are available on-line at http://unitedwayofwesternnebraska.com

For more information visit the United Way Office at 1517 Broadway, Suite #106, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, or contact the office via telephone at 308-635-2522.

All completed applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 2, for consideration.