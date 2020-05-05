Scottsbluff — United Way of Western Nebraska regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 Color Dash fundraising event presented by First State Bank, due to the implications of the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Individuals and businesses that normally support this fun, family fundraising event which helps support the many programs assisting families in need in their service areas, was scheduled to take place on June 13. Even if the restrictions on group gatherings put in place because of the pandemic were relaxed by next month, United Way wants to be respectful of the negative economic impact it has had on so many families and businesses in our communities. Therefore, they have decided to cancel this year’s event.

First State Bank, the title sponsor of this event, will continue with their generous sponsorship of the canceled event, directing those dollars directly toward the 2020-21 United Way Campaign efforts, which will help serve many families in need in our communities.

Those who still wish to support United Way of Western Nebraska can donate anytime by mailing a donation to United Way of Western Nebraska 1517 Broadway Suite #106, Scottsbluff NE 69361 or by visiting uwwn.org