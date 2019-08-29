SCOTTSBLUFF — During a presentation on Sept. 7, UNK Professor Lorene Jacobsen will give a preview of her nearly completed film project chronicling the Nebraska Cowboy Trail, and sharing logistics for trail access for biking and trail running enthusiasts.

Audience members will learn the history of the depot, stories of those who live along the trail, and development of the trail for recreational opportunities, as well as conditions of the trail after recent flooding.

The presentation will be held, 7 to 8:30 p.m., at the Platte Valley Performing Arts Center at WNCC.

The event is sponsored by Western Nebraska Bicycling Club and Western Nebraska Community College.