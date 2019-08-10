SCOTTSBLUFF — The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), College of Nursing — West Nebraska Division will provide low-cost sports physicals for area students on Aug. 14.

Physicals will be held in the PLEX at the Western Nebraska Community College, Harms Advanced Technology Center from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. The cost is $10/student. A certified pediatric nurse practitioner will perform the exams, which will cover all body systems. Parental/guardian permission is required for each student receiving a sports physical. Permission forms are available in advance at the UNMC College of Nursing office (Room B130, Harms Advanced Technology Center) or at the registration table during the event. Payment must be received at the time of the exam.

For more information, contact Bobbi at 308-632-0410. This event is made possible through a UNMC Faculty Diversity Fund Grant.