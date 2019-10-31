SCOTTSBLUFF - Nebraska Extension and Educational Service Unit 13 will offer an interactive workshop for child care centers and family home providers, called Go NAP SACC, in November in Scottsbluff.

Go NAP SACC (Go Nutrition and Physical Activity Self-Assessment for Child Care) is a free in-service opportunity for child care providers that takes providers through five simple steps to make changes to their programs to promote healthy child development by supporting healthy eating and physical activity for the children.

The training will take place Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at Educational Service Unit 13, 4215 Ave. I, Scottsbluff.

Registration is required by Nov. 11. To register, email Erin Kampbell (ekampbell7@unl.edu) or call 308-632-1261. There is no registration fee.

Go NAP SACC focuses on five main health areas: breastfeeding & infant feeding, child nutrition, infant and child physical activity, outdoor play and learning, and screen time. It is designed for providers who care for children from the ages of birth to 5 years old. Go NAP SACC is more than just an in-service, it is a comprehensive process that includes five key steps: 1, complete a pre self-assessment; 2, attend a Go NAP SACC training; 3, develop an action plan; 4, reach the goals in the action plan; 5, complete a post self-assessment.

To learn more about Go NAP SACC, check out a video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ4F7h3Xm40