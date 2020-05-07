GERING — Construction will be ongoing over the next week for repairs to the intersection of 21st Avenue (Lockwood Road) and M Street. 21st Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 7.
M Street will remain open, but motorists are advised to expect delays. U Street from Third Street to 21st Avenue will be closed for mill and overlay beginning on May 7. The previously stated projects are ongoing and dependent on weather conditions. The City will provide further updates as more information becomes available.
Until this project is complete, motorists and pedestrians are advised to use alternate routes and use caution in this area.
If you have any questions, please call the City of Gering at 308-436-5096.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.