GERING — Construction will be ongoing over the next week for repairs to the intersection of 21st Avenue (Lockwood Road) and M Street. 21st Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 7.

M Street will remain open, but motorists are advised to expect delays. U Street from Third Street to 21st Avenue will be closed for mill and overlay beginning on May 7. The previously stated projects are ongoing and dependent on weather conditions. The City will provide further updates as more information becomes available.

Until this project is complete, motorists and pedestrians are advised to use alternate routes and use caution in this area.

If you have any questions, please call the City of Gering at 308-436-5096.