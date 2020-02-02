Alliance — The Alliance Public Library will host two different Valentine’s Day activities for children.

On Monday, Feb. 3 from 4-5 p.m. there will be a Child/Parent Valentine’s Day Party for children in preschool through third grade and their parents, grandparents, or a caregiver. The party will take place in the library community rooms and will include a craft, refreshments, and Valentine’s Day-themed books. Each child will then stuff their very own plush Siberian Husky toy. Each animal comes with a birth certificate and a wishing star, with a special wishing ceremony. Tickets are $15 per child (adults may accompany at no cost) and are available at the front desk of the library. Space is limited so we encourage people to buy tickets early.

On Friday, Feb. 7, we will decorate Valentine’s Day boxes with the help of Keep Alliance Beautiful. Children of all ages are invited to decorate boxes for their Valentines. All tools and materials will be provided and there is no charge. There will be two sessions: one from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and the second from 3:00-4:30 p.m. You are welcome to come and go as needed during those times. Children six and younger, or who may need assistance, must be accompanied by a responsible caregiver.

For more information on either event, please contact Elaine Bleisch, Children and Youth Services Librarian, 308-762-1387, or stop in at the library.