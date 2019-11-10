SCOTTSBLUFF — The Valley Voices Children’s Choir has received the honor of being selected to perform at the Nebraska Music Education Association’s annual conference in Lincoln later this month. Ensembles from across the state submitted audition recordings last spring and our local VVCC was one of only 6 choirs selected to perform at this three-day conference. Nearly 1,000 music educators and hundreds of high school music students attend this event. This is the only Western Nebraska ensemble being featured this year.
In preparation, the Valley Voices Children’s Choir will present a home concert on Tuesday, Nov 12, 6 p.m., at WNCC’s Judy Chaloupka Theater. The performance is free and open to the public. The theme of the concert is “Childhood Wonder.”
