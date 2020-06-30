FAITH
SCOTTSBLUFF - God’s Olympics Vacation Bible School is scheduled for Saturday, July 18 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the First Church of God, 2122 Ave. F in Scottsbluff with games, prizes, snow cones and lots of fun and is for children age five through the fifth grade.
Preregistration is on Sunday, July 12 from 2-4 p.m. at the church.
They will be practicing social distancing with games, crafts and lessons. Pre-packaged lunch and snacks provided. Questions, call 308-631-1338.
