CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout October.

Windy Carter is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Carter can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.

Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following locations:

- Wheatland: Oct. 3 and 18, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 West Mariposa Parkway, from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Torrington: Oct. 9, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 East M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Pine Bluffs: Oct. 10, at the Senior Center, 309 Elm St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

- Torrington: Oct. 21, at the VFW, 925 W 25th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please contact Windy Carter at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment at any of the above locations.