CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Torrington.

Windy Carter is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care.

Carter can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.

Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will also be available at the following locations:

— Torrington: Aug. 14, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Torrington: Aug. 26, VFW, 925 W. 25th Ave., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Please contact Carter at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment at any of the above locations.