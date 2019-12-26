CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout January.

Stephanie Davis is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Davis can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.

Her office is located at the Joint Forces Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne, and she will be available at the following locations:

— Wheatland: Jan. 9, at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Pkwy., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Torrington: Jan. 23, at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most other weekdays Davis is available by appointment at her office.

Contact Davis at 307-274-7747 to schedule an appointment at any of the above locations.