SCOTTSBLUFF — The 2019 Veterans Day Parade will be on Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. in Scottsbluff and is sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1681 in Gering.

The parade will start at 19th Avenue and East Overland in Scottsbluff and will proceed west on East Overland to Third Avenue where it will end. Parade lineup starts at 10 a.m. on the south side of 19th Street and East Overland facing north.

Your participation in the 2019 Veterans Day Parade will be greatly appreciated to honor the veterans who have already served and the men and women who are currently serving.

If you have any questions or would like to contact us that you are participating in the 2019 Veterans Day Parade, please call the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Office at 308-436-6643.