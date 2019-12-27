The Morrill Chairman of the Board of Trustees has declared a snow emergency beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28. The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice. The snow emergency will remain in effect until further notice.
Those people living along emergency snow routes will need to have their vehicles in driveways or other locations that do not interfere with the snow routes. All snow routes are posted with signs and people should become familiar with these routes and plan accordingly. Removing vehicles from the streets helps with the snow removal.
With the threat of a snowstorm remember the emergency snow routes and remove your vehicles from the streets so city crews can remove snow. Reminder, you are not allowed to shovel snow from your sidewalks or driveway into any streets. Emergency snow routes include:
— Nebraska Highway 26 within the corporate limits of the Village
— Center Avenue from Railroad Street to Charles Street
— Charles Street from Center Avenue to Jefferson Avenue
— Madison Avenue from Charles Avenue to Hamilton Street
— Hamilton Street from Center Avenue to Madison Avenue
— Jirdon Avenue from Hamilton Street to McKinley Street
— Hamilton Street from Jirdon Avenue to Walsh Avenue
—County Road from Nebraska Highway 26 to Charles Street
— Jirdon Avenue from Nebraska Highway 26 to McKinley Street
— Howard Avenue from Nebraska Highway 26 to Hamilton Street
— Hamilton Street from Howard Avenue to County Road
— McKinley Street from Jefferson Avenue to Jirdon Avenue
— Charles Street from Jefferson Avenue to Center Avenue
City officials are also asking all side streets to have your vehicles moved, if possible, so crews can remove as much snow as possible.
If you have an emergency please contact 911 or to report outages, etc. please call the Communication Center at 308-436-6666 if after 4:30 p.m. Plan ahead and be safe.
