GERING - Last week, the City of Gering and Twin Cities Development asked residents to vote on the best name for Gering’s new Industrial Park. Three names were proposed; “Pioneer Trails Industrial Park” was selected by 70% of respondents as the name for the industrial park.

The industrial park is located just west of the intersection of U Street and 21st Avenue. “We are very excited about the new name for the park. In our recently completed Comprehensive Plan for the City of Gering, the main theme is, ‘Pioneers Welcome,’ referring not only to our history, but to our hope that our community can attract people who are innovative, creative, and entrepreneurial. The new name for the industrial park ties in with that theme extremely well,” stated Annie Folck, City Engineer.

Next step will be developing the signage for the Pioneer Trails Industrial Park. The City is working with high school student interns from Gering High School to develop several design options for new signage at the Park. In the next few weeks, residents will once again have the opportunity to participate in selection of the signage designs.

“The input from the community in naming the industrial park provided everyone the opportunity to be a stakeholder as we position our City for future economic development,” said Mayor Tony Kaufman. “We also want to recognize and give a special thank you to the Gering High School and Scottsbluff High School Marketing Classes for their work on this project as the youth of today are our future workforce and community leaders.”

City of Gering and Twin Cities Development are currently working on marketing and information brochures that will attract industrial business to the Pioneer Trails Industrial Park.