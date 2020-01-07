SCOTTABLUFF — The Western Community College Area Board of Governors has declared a vacancy in District 1 due to the resignation of Merlyn Gramberg, effective Dec. 31, 2019. The Board is seeking individuals who are interested in filling the vacant position.

Gramberg, of Chadron, served on the WCCA Board of Governors for 21 years following his retirement from his administrative role at Chadron State College.

Persons residing in WCCA Electoral District 1 who are interested in being considered for an appointment to fill the remainder of Gramberg’s term on the Board (through December 2024) should send a letter and a resume by Jan. 22, 2020, to: WCCA Board of Governors, c/o Ms. Susan L. Verbeck, Board Secretary, 1601 East 27th St., Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

District 1 contains the following precincts: Cherry County: Merriman, Russell, King, Mother Lake, Cody, Barley, Gillaspie, Lackey, portion of Wells; Dawes County; Grant County; Sheridan County: Sioux County.