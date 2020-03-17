Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TO BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW...WIND...AND TRAVEL IMPACTS TO SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND NEBRASKA PANHANDLE BEGINNING WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY... ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...FOR THE BLIZZARD WARNING, BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 8 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...ENTIRE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE...INCLUDING HARRISON...CHADRON...ALLIANCE...SCOTTSBLUFF...KIMBALL AND SIDNEY. * WHEN...FOR THE BLIZZARD WARNING, FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO 6 AM MDT FRIDAY. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, FROM 9 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS TO LIVESTOCK AND NEWBORN CALVES. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TRAVEL SHOULD BE RESTRICTED TO EMERGENCIES ONLY. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET STRANDED, STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&