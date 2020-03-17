Following an executive order from the Governor's Office, the Western Community College Area Board of Governors will hold their March meeting as scheduled with virtual participating options available.
The Board of Governors will follow guidelines and limit the number of in-person attendees to 10, in an effort to increase social distancing and reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Community members and media who elect to not attend in person are encouraged to utilize the virtual meeting to stay informed and participate.
The Board of Governors meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m. The public can access the meeting at wncc.zoom.us/j/328302902. For issues connecting to the virtual meeting, contact 308.635.6080.
Governor Ricketts' executive order permits all state and local governmental boards, commissions, and other public bodies to meet via videoconference, teleconference, or other electronic means through May 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.