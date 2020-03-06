SCOTTSBLUFF — WEL-Life at Scottsbluff, an assisted living community that providers adults with individualized assistance in their activities of daily living, is proud to announce that they are the recipient of Pinnacle Quality Insight’s 2020 Customer Experience Award™. Qualifying for the award in the category of assisted living communities displays a continued dedication to providing Best in Class senior healthcare services.

“This award affirms our commitment to providing the highest quality care to our residents. We are very honored to be recognized for our customer service efforts,” said Trevor Stacey, executive director of WEL-Life Assisted Living at Scottsbluff. “We will continue striving for excellence in care and customer service as we serve all those entrusted to our care.”

Throughout its history of serving the community, WEL-Life Scottsbluff has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every resident are met. Over the course of 2019, a sampling of WEL-Life’s customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate WEL-Life Scottsbluff in specific categories.

Every month, WEL-Life Scottsbluff has gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the resident’s needs and make improvements when necessary.

By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™, WEL-Life Scottsbluff has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15 percent of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this Best in Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each resident’s experience.