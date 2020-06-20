SCOTTSBLUFF ― Providing lifesaving blood products is the highest priority at the West Nebraska Blood Center of Regional West in Scottsbluff. Starting Monday, June 22, donors can receive a certificate for a free pizza from Papa Murphy’s when they donate blood and help save lives.

Donors will receive a certificate for one large thin crust pizza with one topping, good for one month from the date of donation. The coupon is not valid with any other offer, and does not hold cash value.

“We are very grateful to Papa Murphy’s and owner Dan Marshall for their generosity,” said Curtis Schmidt, director of Laboratory Services at Regional West Medical Center. “During a challenging time for many families, this is a great way for Papa Murphy’s to thank our donors while focusing on the importance of donating blood.”

Blood drawn at the West Nebraska Blood Center stays in the region, with blood supplies going to Regional West Medical Center and other hospitals throughout the Nebraska panhandle.

West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call

308-630-2477.

For more information about Papa Murphy’s Take ‘N’ Bake Pizza in Scottsbluff, please call 308-635-7755.