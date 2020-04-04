SCOTTSBLUFF ― As an increased safety precaution to protect Regional West patients and staff, West Nebraska Blood Center has a new temporary home at a conference room in Scottsbluff’s Hampton Inn and Suites, located at Highway 26 and Avenue B.

While Regional West Medical Center is monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, the blood donor center is actively recruiting new donors while maintaining regular hours at the Hampton Inn conference room. The conference room is accessible through the hotel’s east entrance and is the first door on the right.

West Nebraska Blood Center is open Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred. For the current week’s blood drive schedule or to make an appointment, call 308-630-2477.

West Nebraska Blood Center is currently not seeing the effects of the national shortage of blood, but is continuing to ramp up collections while most of the Nebraska panhandle population remains healthy.

“Blood is only good on the shelf for 42 days, so it’s even more important for us to have a good supply on hand in case our donor base is affected,” said Lori Lake, MT (ASCP)SBBcm, senior laboratory manager.

Blood drawn at the West Nebraska Blood Center stays in the region, with blood supplies going to Regional West Medical Center and other hospitals throughout the Nebraska panhandle. Since COVID-19 is now in this area, having a sufficient blood supply is essential in staving off shortages for patients in need. Giving blood has no impact on one’s immune system, and according to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), there have been no known cases of COVID-19 transmission through the blood donation or transfusion process.