WESTCO planned annual stockholders’ meeting

ALLIANCE — The 78th Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Western Cooperative (WESTCO) took place Monday, Dec. 2 at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. Over 150 people attended the meeting.

Controller Shawn Nelson presented the financial reports for the 2019 fiscal year, showing the cooperative had $138 million in Sales and generated a Net Savings of $5.1 million.

In the annual Board Report, Chairman Erik Peterson informed the members that 2019 was WESTCO’s seventh best year in history and the Board approved Equity Redemption for all members age 70 and older. In total, WESTCO is returning $1.8 million in cash back to members, following the annual meeting.

General Manager David Briggs, reviewed the seven divisions that serve the members, highlighting many positives for the year, including an eight percent rise in propane volume, a five percent increase in gas volume and the second largest year for fertilizer tons. During a very difficult year, WESTCO’s employees were able to achieve budget and return cash to Members.

The board recognized Mark Buskirk who fulfilled his term on the board. Overall, Buskirk has served on the WESTCO Board of Directors for 21 years, equaling the service that Robert Lawrence provided over the early years of the cooperative. In other business, Erik Peterson and Allan Thorson were re-elected to serve another term, while Scott Schoeneman was elected to join the Board of Directors.

The evening concluded with a performance of “The Square” by the Alliance High School one-act team, under the direction of Mary Theresa Green. The drama students also helped serve the meal, which was catered by West Side Events Center.