LINGLE — A mysterious airplane crash west of Cheyenne about 80 years ago is the subject of the first fall program at the Western History Center on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Ken Hargraves, a retired Union Pacific Railroad project engineer, will review the crash investigation that included FBI director Herbert Hoover, a missing gun, and a Washington State timber company.

Hargraves will also discuss other stories of Wyoming’s early navigation history during the meeting that begins at 7 p.m., at the Center, six miles west of Lingle.

The Western Plains Historic Preservation Association will host the program, as well as others on a monthly basis. The November session will feature the history of jade, beginning with the Book of Genesis.

Additional monthly meetings will begin Jan. 23, 2020, and continue on Feb. 27, March 26, April 23, and May 28. The programs are free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Western History Center, 307-837-3052.