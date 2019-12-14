Scottsbluff — The Wild Lights at Riverside Discovery Center is in its final weekend.
The event will be open Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, 5 to 7 p..
Join RDC for the celebration and enjoy zoo-themed holiday lights, festive indoor activities, hot cocoa, a visit with Santa and more. Cost is $8 per person for ages 2 and up.
The event is presented by First State Bank.
