Scottsbluff — The Wild Lights at Riverside Discovery Center is in its final weekend.

The event will be open Saturday, Dec. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 15, 5 to 7 p..

Join RDC for the celebration and enjoy zoo-themed holiday lights, festive indoor activities, hot cocoa, a visit with Santa and more. Cost is $8 per person for ages 2 and up.

The event is presented by First State Bank.