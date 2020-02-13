SCOTTSBLUFF - Wildcat Audubon Society will meet on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Platte Valley Companies Community Center at 1106 Platte Valley Drive, Scottsbluff.

The program this month will be Chaley Jensen of the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies. Chaley’s presentation will be on bird banding activities at Chardon State Park and Wildcat Hills during 2019.

Refreshments will be served after the program. This program is free and open to the public. For additional information please contact Alice Kenitz at 308-436-2959 or Tim Lane at 308-586-1277.