GERING – The Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area Shooting Sports Complex has reopened on a reservation-only basis. The facility’s goal is to serve the public while maintaining an emphasis on visitor and staff safety during the COVID-19 health crisis.
The shooting ranges are operating under Nebraska’s directed health measures. Visitors are advised to follow public health guidelines, including social distancing, group sizes and hygiene.
To reserve a shooting time, customers may contact the Wildcat Hills Nature Center at 308-436-3777. The shooting complex is open Thursdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More information regarding the coronavirus issue as it pertains to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s properties and services may be found at outdoornebraska.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.