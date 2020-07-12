GERING – The Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area Shooting Sports Complex has reopened on a reservation-only basis. The facility’s goal is to serve the public while maintaining an emphasis on visitor and staff safety during the COVID-19 health crisis.

The shooting ranges are operating under Nebraska’s directed health measures. Visitors are advised to follow public health guidelines, including social distancing, group sizes and hygiene.

To reserve a shooting time, customers may contact the Wildcat Hills Nature Center at 308-436-3777. The shooting complex is open Thursdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More information regarding the coronavirus issue as it pertains to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s properties and services may be found at outdoornebraska.org.