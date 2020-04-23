CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the weather continues to warm up, visiting Wyoming’s natural landscapes will become more of a common occurrence. Please be mindful and help prevent wildfires across the landscape by following these best practices:

— Please be aware of dry vegetation and dead trees in your surroundings. Avoid parking in these areas as your vehicle could ignite the fuels and start a wildfire.

— Ensure you do not leave your campfire unattended. Make sure it is extinguished completely

and no longer too hot touch.

— When preparing to transport your trailer or boat, verify that the safety chains are secured and

not dragging, ensuring no sparks are ignited.

— Keep mechanical equipment in working order to avoid nuisance fires in wildland areas.

— As individuals continue to social distance, keep in mind there may be more individuals who choose to recreate on Wyoming State Trust lands. Please be mindful of your safety and the safety of others.

— A friendly reminder that camping is not allowed on Wyoming State Trust Lands.

— As always, no open fires are allowed on Wyoming State Trust Lands.

— Be mindful of fire restrictions in your area. There may be some counties that issue fire restrictions sooner than normal this year to ensure safety.

Public and firefighter safety is of the utmost importance in wildfire management. Firefighters are a critical resource. Please help prevent human-caused wildfires.