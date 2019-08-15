GERING — More than 22 businesses in Mitchell, Scottsbluff and Gering participated in the “Downtown Window Decorating” contest to commemorate the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship and Old West Balloon Fest. The jury committee,” comprised of judges from outside the area, judged all decorated windows-businesses-storefronts in the three communities.

Winners of the Window Decorating Contest announced in the three juried categories:

Git-n-Split Convenience Store (Scottsbluff) – Most Hot Air Balloon Thematic Winner

Legacy of the Plains Museum (Gering) – Most Host Community Themed

Flyover Brewing Company (Scottsbluff) – Best at Night Window Display

The jury committee awarded a special Honorable Mention prize to Redz Bar in Mitchell.

Prizes will be delivered to the winning businesses on Thursday and window contest winners will be featured in a congratulatory ad in the Star-Herald.

Over the next week; residents and visitors are encouraged to tour the downtown areas of Mitchell, Gering and Scottsbluff to view the numerous windows displays and congratulate the winners and all participating businesses in the contest.