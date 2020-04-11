West Nebraska Arts Center, with the support of the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment, and Der Topfer Gallery is pleased to present Curb – Side Pottery.

Curb – Side Pottery starts Saturday, April 11 at 8 a.m. Go to West Nebraska Arts Center, 106 East 18th St. to pick up a pound and a half of clay. Pick – up will be available till 10 a.m. Each clay bag will have a number assigned to it. It is very important that you keep this number with the clay. This is how we will know

who it belongs to. If you lose the number, the clay will not be fired. After clay pick up, you will have a week to create

whatever your heart desires. Then on Saturday, April 18, drop off your clay at Der Topfer Gallery and Studio, 1211

Third Ave., Scottsbluff.

Once there it will be properly dried and fired. The West Nebraska Arts Center and Der Topfer Gallery will post when pieces are ready for pickup.

When you take the ceramic home, you can use any medium to decorate the ceramic. Rod Clause will have demonstration videos on the West Nebraska Arts Center & Der Topfer Gallery& Studio Facebook and website.

He will be teaching how to make small hand-built projects.