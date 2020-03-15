The health and safety of students, faculty, and staff is a priority at Western Nebraska Community College. College officials are closely monitoring the spread of novel coronavirus and COVID-19 infection with Panhandle Public Health Department (PPHD), state officials, and the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Due to the rising concern of the coronavirus outbreak and the health of the community, all WNCC classes the week of March 16-20, including online classes, are canceled on all three campuses. WNCC administrators and faculty will work over the next week to transition coursework to an online format, wherever feasible.

"We recognize that this action impacts many people in a variety of ways," WNCC President Dr. Carmen Simone said. "That said, please know how seriously we take this action. The health and safety of our communities is at the forefront of this determination. Transitioning classes to an online format will take some time to organize, which necessitates this unanticipated postponement of instruction."

WNCC will remain open for business and all employees will report to work as regularly scheduled. The residence halls will remain open, and food services will still be in operation. Student support services, including tutoring, the library, and learning centers will remain available at this time.

In correspondence with CDC guidelines, extra hand-sanitizing stations have been placed around all campuses. WNCC housekeeping staff is working diligently to keep campuses clean using disinfectant products approved for use against COVID-19, and have increased efforts to clean high-touch areas.

WNCC encourages all students, faculty, staff, and community members to stay updated on the coronavirus situation by following the college webpage at wncc.edu/about-wncc/campus-safety/covid-19.