SCOTTSBLUFF — The Western Nebraska Community College Foundation and Black Hills Energy (BHE) have partnered to create a new scholarship for WNCC welding students, with special interests that include HVAC, gas utility, or similar fields.

Black Hills Energy’s commitment to supporting strong relationships with WNCC students, faculty, and staff, is evident through this partnership.

“We are excited to partner with WNCC. They are an important part of developing the region’s workforce and we look forward to engaging with the students and providing industry relevant experiences,” said Scott Borders, Black Hills Energy’s natural gas operations manager for western Nebraska.

Black Hills Energy will fund two (2) $2,000 scholarships through the WNCC Foundation each year. In addition, BHE will support WNCC students and faculty through career enrichment opportunities, such as job shadowing, guest speakers, information sessions, career fairs, and summer internships.

Students who fill out the WNCC general scholarship application, indicate welding as their course of study, and meet additional guidelines will be automatically considered for the scholarship. The priority deadline for consideration is March 1. The first two scholarships will be awarded for the 2020-21 academic year.

“We are so grateful to Black Hills Energy and their generous support of our students,” Tonya Hergenrader, WNCC Career Pathways & Advising director said. “We know the tremendous impact this partnership will have, not only by providing students with the financial means to obtain the education and training they need, but also providing internship and industry-related experiences that will help them become workforce ready.”

For more information regarding the Black Hills Energy Scholarship or how to apply, contact the WNCC Financial Aid department at financialaid@wncc.edu or 308-635-6011.