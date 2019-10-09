SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College Workforce Development and the City of Scottsbluff will host the third annual Manufacturing Day on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in conjunction with National Manufacturing Week.

The event, sponsored by WNCC, City of Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff/Gering United Chamber of Commerce, Black Hills Energy, and Nebraska Public Power District, is open to all Panhandle manufacturers, high school, and college students aspiring to enter the manufacturing field.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) created National Manufacturing Day to help the industry’s businesses address the skilled labor shortage by connecting manufacturers with the future generation’s workforce. The mission is to cultivate workforce readiness from those high school and college students, while educating and inspiring them to pursue a career in the manufacturing field.

“We’re excited to be holding our third annual event this year,” said City of Scottsbluff Economic Development Director Starr Lehl. “We are implementing suggestions of past participants and are also partnering with Aulick Industries for a hands-on activity and are hoping for a great turn-out by area students and local manufacturers.”

High school students from around the Panhandle will spend the morning touring local manufacturing facilities and meeting with Panhandle manufacturers at a job fair located at WNCC. A pizza lunch will be provided for students, manufacturers and all other attendees.

Following lunch, students are invited to this year’s spotlight manufacturer, Aulick Industries, for a facility tour and the opportunity to get hands-on experience in a product assembly competition. Teams of three will compete to assemble a grain gate using blueprints and hand tools. Winners will receive prizes.

Any panhandle or eastern Wyoming high school student interested in the event should speak with his or her school counselor for more information. Nebraska Panhandle manufacturers who are interested in having a table at the job fair are encouraged to contact Deb Davis at davisd10@wncc.edu or 308-635-6335 by Monday, Sept. 30 to reserve a space.