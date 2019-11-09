SCOTTSBLUFF — In partnership with The Riversong Chancel Singers and members of the United Methodist Church choir and the First Presbyterian Church choir, the WNCC Collegiate Chorale under the direction of Patrick Newell will be presenting a collection of sacred music during the 9:30 a.m. church service at First United Methodist Church.

The church is located at 2002 Fourth Ave. in Scottsbluff. The public is invited to attend this service for this rare chorale music collaboration and enjoy lovely music for the fall season.

During the service, a selection entitled “Angels Visit When We Sing” by Tom Trenney will be performed in honor of Myrt and Gary Bacon. This piece was commissioned and published specifically for the purpose of honoring the Bacon’s for sharing their musical gifts and talents with the community. The Bacon’s arrived in Scottsbluff in 1967 when Gary Bacon became the choral music instructor at Scottsbluff High School.

He has also served as director of music for the United Methodist Church, the director of Valley Voices and as an adjunct voice instructor at WNCC. Myrt and Gary Bacon have both been featured soloists throughout the valley. The Bacon’s three children Brent, Joy, and Chad will be joining the choir to present this number in honor of the Bacons.