SCOTTSBLUFF - Western Nebraska Community College, in partnership with the Nebraska Department of Labor, is hosting the College Resource Fair on Nov. 18 from 2-4 p.m. at the Scottsbluff Career Center, formerly named the Nebraska Workforce Development Office, 505A Broadway Ave., Scottsbluff.

The College Resource Fair is designed to give information and educational resources to Workforce Development clients as well as others who are thinking of attending WNCC to earn a certificate, diploma, or degree.

“We are very pleased to be able to co-host the College Resource Fair with WNCC at the Scotttsbluff Career Center,” Patricia Comfort, regional manager of the Nebraska Deparment of Labor said. “There is a wide range of programming available through WNCC to help our customers increase their employment skills to meet the needs of our local businesses.”

Employers are looking for not only a skilled workforce, but also an educated one. WNCC offers many ways to improve trade skills while receiving an education, and allow students to become or remain employed while going back to school.

“We encourage interested individuals to come and find out more, whether they are looking to obtain their GED, demonstrate existing workplace skills, or find out more about credit programs,” Comfort said.