SCOTTSBLUFF — For the first time, Western Nebraska Community College has earned the ‘Military Spouse Friendly School’ Award from Military Spouse magazine.

WNCC is one of 34 schools in the small community college category, and one of 196 total schools across the country. This prestigious list is created using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations to create a comprehensive guide for military spouses looking to further their education.

Since 2009, Military Spouse magazine has published the Military Spouse Friendly list to serve as a reliable resource for military spouses and set a standard for higher education institutions to provide the best post-secondary education experiences for military members and their families.

“We are proud to offer the same services to our military spouses and dependents as we do our veterans,” WNCC Veterans Upward Bound Program Assistant Christine Wolf said. “We know the sacrifices that military families have to make with a spouse or a parent gone for periods of time. We want every military family member to know they are welcome and to offer them the support services they need to be successful at WNCC.”

According to Wolf, the WNCC Military & Veterans Affairs Office provides services for veterans and their families that include education, career, and financial aid advising, VA Educational benefits, and community referral services.

The Spouse Friendly Award adds to the impressive rapport that WNCC has built with veterans. WNCC was named a ‘Best for Vets’ college in 2018 for the ninth straight year by Military Times magazine.

The complete list of Military Spouse Friendly Schools for the 2019-2020 academic year can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com. The list will also be published in the September issue of Military Spouse magazine.

For more information regarding WNCC’s Military & Veterans Affairs Office or Veterans Upward Bound program, contact Wolf by email at wolfc@wncc.edu or by phone at 308-635-6042.