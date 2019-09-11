SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College is hosting workshops on each of its three campuses for home school parents and their children covering the benefits of WNCC’s CollegeNOW! dual-credit program.

Workshops will be held at the Alliance Campus on Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Sidney Campus on Wednesday, Sept. 18, and the Scottsbluff Campus on Thursday, Sept. 19. Each workshop is free and scheduled from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Refreshments will be served and there will also be giveaways that include book stipends.

“We encourage all home school parents and their children to attend a CollegeNOW! workshop to gain an understanding of the educational opportunities available through WNCC,” said Julia Newman, CollegeNOW! director. “WNCC is excited to provide resources and assistance to complement a home school curriculum, and serve as a steppingstone to the next phase of your child’s education.”

Topics covered will include WNCC’s programs of study, achievement and placement testing, scholarships, and advising. Information about admissions, scholarships, and campus visits will be available. There will also be time to ask questions regarding the CollegeNOW! program or any additional questions about WNCC.

For more information on any of the available sessions, please contact Newman at newmanj@wncc.edu or 308-635-6715 or Admissions at admissions@wncc.edu or 308-635-6010.