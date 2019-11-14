Western Nebraska Community College is hosting Performing Arts auditions, Nov. 18 and Nov. 20, for the upcoming 2020-21 season.

For the first time, the auditions are open to high school juniors, in addition to seniors, allowing juniors to receive tips on how to improve in the future or possibly be offered a performance scholarship. Participants are welcome to audition for a single program, or a combination of them.

Registration for an early consideration audition is open now for either day in November. A typical audition day begins at 9 a.m. and includes a student-led campus tour, a rehearsal, a one-on-one lesson, an audition, a free meal in the dining hall, and a performance from current students. All auditions are held on the Scottsbluff campus.

Along with the early consideration dates, four audition days are scheduled in the spring. The spring audition days are Feb. 24, Feb. 26, March 2 and March 4.

Students interested in registering for an early consideration audition day, or for more information regarding the auditions schedule should contact performingarts@wncc.edu. The deadline to register for an early consideration audition is Friday, Nov. 15.