Western Nebraska Community College is hosting Performing Arts auditions, Nov. 18 and Nov. 20, for the upcoming 2020-21 season.
For the first time, the auditions are open to high school juniors, in addition to seniors, allowing juniors to receive tips on how to improve in the future or possibly be offered a performance scholarship. Participants are welcome to audition for a single program, or a combination of them.
Registration for an early consideration audition is open now for either day in November. A typical audition day begins at 9 a.m. and includes a student-led campus tour, a rehearsal, a one-on-one lesson, an audition, a free meal in the dining hall, and a performance from current students. All auditions are held on the Scottsbluff campus.
Along with the early consideration dates, four audition days are scheduled in the spring. The spring audition days are Feb. 24, Feb. 26, March 2 and March 4.
Students interested in registering for an early consideration audition day, or for more information regarding the auditions schedule should contact performingarts@wncc.edu. The deadline to register for an early consideration audition is Friday, Nov. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.