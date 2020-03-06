SCOTTSBLUFF — Dive into the journey of discovering a new home at Western Nebraska Community College’s 30th Annual Spring Gala “Finding Home.”

The 30th annual Gala, featuring the WNCC Vocal Music program, will be held March 27-28 at the Gering Civic Center. Performances and dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. each evening with doors opening for social hour at 6 p.m.

“On tour last fall the students and I had a discussion about how you find your family when you move to a new place,” WNCC Vocal Music Instructor Patrick Newell said. “For many of the students at WNCC, this is the first time they are away from their hometown. Out of this discussion I thought about the many ways we Find Home: through rebellion, through coming together over shared interests, by falling in love. Our Gala explores how we build a new family when we leave home.”

The WNCC Varsity Vocalise and Collegiate Chorale groups provide the backbone of the concert, with songs such as “Dear Theodosia” from the Broadway Musical Hamilton, “Raise You Up” from Kinky Boots, and Classical selections by Stephen Paulus and John Rutter. The program will be filled out by soloists from the choirs, and include songs from Coco, Dear Evan Hansen, and popular songs like “We Are Family” and “Rainbow.”

Tickets are on sale now for $30, which include dinner and the show. Tickets must be purchased by March 27.

To purchase tickets, call the Kelley Bean Box Office at 308-635-6192 or visit wncc.edu/performingarts.