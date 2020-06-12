SCOTTSBLUFF — The Medical Laboratory Technician program at Western Nebraska Community College was recently awarded initial accreditation through the National Accrediting Agency for Clinical Laboratory Science (NAACLS).

The initial accreditation will last until April 2025. NAACLS, in collaboration with its professional organizations, provides comprehensive services including program accreditation, program approval, consultation, and continuing education. NAACLS provides these services for educational programs, students, employers, and health care consumers.

“For an initial program, the student laboratory facilities are very well supplied with relevant equipment to ensure student simulation,” the NAACLS Site Visit Team stated in its Board Award Letter to WNCC. “This along with state of the art instructional technology used at the campus overall; provides students with an outstanding educational environment.”

WNCC’s MLT program prepares students to provide services in clinical laboratory science and related areas in rapidly changing and dynamic healthcare delivery systems.

“This is a mark of excellence for Western Nebraska Community College and a testimonial to the dedicated, hard work of Dr. Mwafaq Haji, who leads the program,” WNCC President Carmen Simone said.

For more information about WNCC’s MLT program, visit go.wncc.edu/mlt.