The Student Veterans Organization at Western Nebraska Community College is sponsoring the Santa’s Sleigh Toy Donation Program for veterans’ children in need and underprivileged children in the valley.

Gifts do not need to be wrapped and collection points are at the Pit and at the main entrance at WNCC. The program runs through Dec. 13.

For more information, contact Casey, Mike or Cliff via email at wncc.svol@gmail.com.