Western Nebraska Community College’s Career Pathways & Advising department will host a job and internship fair, Tuesday, March 3 in the high and low bays of the Plex, at the John N. Harms Center.

The event is the last of three spring job and internship fairs hosted by the CP&A department, one on each campus.

The Scottsbluff fair will be open to the public from 2-5 p.m., and will include a variety of businesses from the Panhandle that are looking to fill open job and internship listings.

Those in the community searching for employment or interested in a new career path are encouraged to attend. The Spring 2020 Job & Internship Fair will also provide an opportunity for employers to meet with other businesses and network with a potential future workforce.

“After two successful fairs on the Alliance and Sidney campuses, we are excited to offer these services to the Scottsbluff/Gering and surrounding communities,” said WNCC Career Pathways Advisor Mai Lee Olsen. “There is a need for educated and skilled workers in the area and our goal is to help fill those voids.”

In addition to the fair, WNCC will host “A Work in Progress,” Feb. 26-28, in the Learning Commons on the Scottsbluff Campus from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m each day. The workshop will cover interview techniques, cover letter and resume critiques, and other helpful resources to help navigate the job market and better prepare prospective employees for the fair.

There is no charge to attend either the “A Work in Progress” event or the fair and no RSVP is required. For more information, contact Olsen at olsenm12@wncc.edu or 308-635-6341.