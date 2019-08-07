SCOTTSBLUFF — The Western Community College Area (WCCA) Board of Governors and Western Nebraska Community College Interim President John N. Harms invite the public to the Grand Reopening of the Scottsbluff Campus Main Building on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 4 p.m.

The Aug. 15 event, which will be held outside the Main Building on the Scottsbluff Campus, will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. and tours of the newly renovated facility at 5 p.m.

The $18.5 million renovation is the first significant project on the Scottsbluff Campus Main Building since it opened in 1969 and includes the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center, the Howard Olsen Student Success Center, and Learning Commons. The 21-month project will provide students, staff, and community members a new space to learn, gather, and grow.

As WNCC prepares to move into the newly renovated building, its students, faculty, and staff look forward to the opportunities the college will see stemming from this project.

Current student and Alumni Ambassador Maria Negreira is excited to get to know the renovated space and see the many opportunities that will come with the facilities.

“I am looking forward to getting to know all the new infrastructure and new spaces that will be available and I am anxious to explore the new library,” Negreira said. “Also, the Cougar Bookstore being renovated will represent a new gathering place for all students, and we will all enjoy it.”

Jackie Cawiezel, social science instructor, believes the new space will enhance the learning experiences for students and will be a place the community can enjoy, as well.

“I’m really looking forward to an open space where we can gather, meet students, grade, and read,” Cawiezel said. “I think some of the new spaces for studying and collaborative learning in the library are going to be amazing.”

Each new addition to the college including the new bookstore known as Buddy’s Books & Bistro, the Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center, Howard Olsen Student Success Center, and Learning Commons will be a positive addition for WNCC and for the community.

For more information regarding the Aug. 15 Grand Reopening ceremony, contact WNCC Public Relations & Marketing at communications@wncc.edu.